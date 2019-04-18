St Leonards ace knocked off top of Premier League

Darts star Rob Cross was knocked off the top of the Unibet Premier League tonight (Thursday).

The world number two from St Leonards dropped to second in the table after losing 8-2 to new leader Michael van Gerwen at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Cross had won seven of his previous eight Premier League matches and started well against Van Gerwen, winning the opening two legs.

He hit double 17 to hold throw in the opener having missed the bullseye for a 167 checkout and then finished 80 to break in leg two.

But that was as good as it for the 2018 world champion because 2019 world champion Van Gerwen reeled off eight straight legs.

Cross missed a dart at double top for a 125 outshot to lead 3-0 and it was all Van Gerwen thereafter, aided by a couple of 12-dart breaks in legs seven and nine.

Michael van Gerwen at the oche against Rob Cross. Picture courtesy Lawrence Lustig/PDC

The Dutchman finished the match with a superb 107.87 average and was successful with 67 percent of his attempts at a double.

Darts’ widest-reaching tournament, the Unibet Premier League sees nine of the world’s top players compete across 17 nights of action from February-May.

The top four players at the end of 16 nights will face off in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on May 23.

Cross, nicknamed Voltage, now has 17 points from 12 matches (eight wins, one draw and three defeats).