St Leonards star back in the winner’s circle

Rob Cross claimed his first Professional Darts Corporation title since being crowned world champion yesterday (Saturday).

The St Leonards-based thrower won Players Championship 13 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan after defeating Ian White 6-4 in the final.

“When I turned up today I believed I could do great things,” said Cross.

“I was maybe a bit fortunate today, a few people missed match darts against me but I was there to get the job done and get the important wins.

“Ian is a great player - the way he holds himself, he does everything as a true professional and he fought back hard in that final, maybe it could’ve gone the other way.

“I’m still learning and I’m going to get even better – when I’m complete as a player I will win even more but it feels great to win a title again.”

The world number three produced a 100.3 average in his second ProTour final of 2018 to stave off a comeback from White, who fought back from 4-0 down to level at 4-4.

A see-saw final saw Cross take the opening four legs thanks to some high scoring and clinical finishing, but after he missed darts to make it 5-0, White won four straight legs of his own.

White then missed six darts at double to go ahead and Cross break throw to go within a leg of victory.

Cross wrapped up the win with an impressive 13-dart hold of throw in the next leg to seal a fifth Players Championship title of his career and the £10,000 first prize.

Voltage, as Cross is nicknamed, earlier came through the first two rounds fairly comfortably, seeing off Kevin Burness 6-1 and William O’Connor 6-3.

He then came through three consecutive deciding leg battles, edging out Ron Meulenkamp, John Henderson and Jonny Clayton 6-5, before outgunning Stephen Bunting 6-1 in the semi-finals.

Cross will be targeting further success in Players Championship 14 at the same venue today.