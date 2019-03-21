St Leonards star goes top of Premier League

Darts superstar Rob Cross went top of the Unibet Premier League following his fourth consecutive victory tonight (Thursday).

The world number two from St Leonards produced another very impressive performance to triumph 7-4 against Gerwyn Price at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

That result moved him above world number one Michael van Gerwen to the head of the standings after the Dutchman lost 7-5 to Daryl Gurney.

Cross posted a 104.33 average - his sixth ton-plus average in seven Premier League matches - hit four 180s and was successful with 39% of his attempts at a double.

The former world champion produced a 13-dart break of throw in the opening leg and then held throw to lead 2-0. Price pulled one back with a 12-dart hold, despite Cross hitting a 177 and a 180, but back-to-back 13-darters gave Cross a commanding 4-1 cushion.

Cross missed a dart for a 110 checkout in leg six and Price broke for 4-2. Another strong leg gave Cross his third break of the match only for Price to cut his deficit to 5-4 with 13 and 14-dart legs.

The 28-year-old Cross pinned double 10 to make it 6-4 and after Price missed the bullseye to win the next leg, Cross hit double 16 with his last dart in hand to seal victory.

Darts’ widest-reaching tournament, the Unibet Premier League sees nine of the world’s top players compete across 17 nights of action from February-May.

The top four players at the end of 16 nights will face off in the Play-Offs at The O2 on May 23, while the ninth-placed player following Judgement Night in Rotterdam next Thursday will face an early elimination.

Cross, nicknamed Voltage, has won five, drawn one and lost one of his first seven Premier League matches.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Cross said: “I’m really happy. It felt like a bit of a graft tonight. I would break throw and then I would give an easy one back. It was just about staying in front really and winning, and I got the job done.

“I thought it was poorer than that (a 104.33 average), I really did. I would break with a good leg and then give a freebie away. We need to work on that, make my own throw a bit stronger and get off a bit earlier, but I’m really happy with the result.

“I’m really happy in the Premier League, everything’s good at home with the family, life can’t be any better.”