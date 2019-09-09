Sussex add Kent seamer to bowling ranks

Sussex Cricket have signed experienced right-arm seamer Mitch Claydon.

The 36-year-old will join the club from Kent at the end of the current season.

Claydon has a proven track record of success in county cricket, taking 545 wickets across all formats during spells with Yorkshire, Durham and Kent. He was part of the Durham sides that won the County Championship in 2008, 2009 and 2013 and featured for Kent as they won promotion from division two in 2018.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “Mitch’s signing fits in well with our strategy. We have been looking to secure an experienced seamer for the short term to add depth to our bowling stocks and Mitch fits the bill perfectly.

“We are delighted that he has agreed to join us. His experience and knowledge will be valuable in our dressing room. He is an important part of our plan for our seam bowling department. We are also seeking a younger, more long-term signing to complement our current bowling stocks.”

Claydon added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Sussex at the end of the year. It’s always a place I’ve enjoyed playing cricket over my career and I’m looking forward to calling it home. After playing with Dizzy in my first year in England and spending time with him when he was with Kent, I’m really excited to be playing under him again.

“I still feel as though I have plenty to offer and look forward to hopefully putting in some match winning performances for Sussex. I wish the guys the best of luck for the rest of this season”