Sussex Slam - Final call for inaugural T20 competition

The turn of the year brings a longing gaze towards the summer and that’s certainly the case for the area’s cricket clubs who are planning ground renovations and pre-season nets whilst also recently taking delivery of this year’s Sussex Cricket League fixtures.

But this summer sees something different on offer for ALL teams in the county, whether they are an established club, a pub team, a business or just a group of friends.

The Sussex Slam is a midweek T20 competition designed to increase participation in the game, particularly amongst those that find participating in the longer weekend format doesn’t fit with their lifestyle and other commitments.

There are already 66 teams from across Sussex, confirmed to participate in the inaugural Slam and a social media campaign will be conducted to help teams attract such new members.

But time is running out for teams to join up as the deadline for entry is this Friday (January 31).

Teams play their most local opponents in an initial group stage before advancing to either the Cup or Plate competition in their region depending on where they finish in the group.

This guarantees each team at least five matches and with BOTH finals being played under lights at The 1st Central County Ground everyone has a chance of being able to play on one of

England cricket’s most atmospheric stages.

There are unique player eligibility and time-saving rules to ensure the playing field is level and that everyone has a fair chance of competing in matches that won’t take more than 2.5 hours on a weekday evening.

More details and how to enter can be found at sussexslam.co.uk.