Sussex star Wyatt helps England into T20 World Cup semi-finals

Danni Wyatt has played a key role in helping England Women into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

After a loss to start their T20 World Cup campaign Sussex star Wyatt and her England team-mates have bounced back in style to reach the last four.

They started the week with a 98-run thrashing of Thailand, Wyatt out for a duck in England’s total of 176/2. England made it two wins from two with a 42-run win over Pakistan with Wyatt making 16 in England’s total of 158/7.

England needed to make it three wins from three as they took on West Indies to qualify for the semis. They managed to qualify in style with a 46-run win over West Indies, Wyatt making 29 in England’s total of 143/5.

Heather Knight's side join South Africa, India and Australia in Thursday's semi-finals.

Travis Head looked to help his Sheffield Shield side South Australia get their season back on track. They took on New South Wales in Sydney with Head making scores of 21 and 57 in a 133-run loss to the hosts to leave them second from bottom in the table.

The Pakistan Super League continued with Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and David Wiese in action.

Mills helped Quetta Gladiators to a five-wicket win over Islamabad United, taking 2-34 from his allocation. Wiese was involved in his Lahore Qalandars' 16-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi, picking up 2-16 and scoring nine.

Jordan had a mixed week with Karachi Kings, first starring in a 52-run defeat to Multan Sultans with a contribution of 2-29. The Kings bounced back with a five-wicket win over Islamabad United with Jordan going wicketless at 0-32 from his allocation.