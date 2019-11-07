The 12th running of the Poppy Half Marathon set to return.

This years 2019 Poppy Half Marathon is once again organised by the charity “Raising Money for Good Causes” and will be held at De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday.

This year’s event will be the 12th running of the annual Poppy Half and celebrates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Entries for the Poppy Half Marathon, 100k Team challenge and WW1 Bergen runs are sold out, at time of going to press there are places available for the 10k and 5k.

All the races start and finish from the lawns at the rear of De La Warr Pavilion and the three races follow a flat seafront course along the prom Do come down and join in around 12:15 for the National Anthem followed by the Last Post and finally a two minute silence.

Thereafter the newly elected Town Mayor Chancellor Kathy Harmer will start the Poppy Half Marathon..

The lead up to the big race starts at 10am with the 5k, followed at 11am by the 10k. Thereafter the kids’ 500m fun run and youth golden mile from 12-12.15pm.

5k will see runners head west along West Parade to the far end of the lower promenade before returning to the start via a short climb up the path onto South Cliff.

Runners in the 10k will complete two laps of the 5k course, while those in the poppy half marathon will tackle one lap of the 5k course after two laps of an 8k course.

The flat nature of the courses offers a very good opportunity for personal best times.

Race numbers, timing chips, t-shirts etc are to be collected on the day at registration, which will open at 8.30am at the De La Warr Pavilion. The popular 100K team event is back with 10 teams taking part - all three team members each running the 5k, 10k and Half Marathon.

In honour of all the soldiers who fought during WWI twelve runners are taking on the challenge to carry a 22kg Bergen, Dean Baker, Lee Holdaway, Paul Holdaway, Jo Holdaway, Joe Allen, Darryn Ashford, Lee Fantham, Mark Jordan, Joe Mendes, Nathan Southgate, William Whittington, David Gill - There is a weigh-in of Bergens on stage just before the National Anthem.

The Bergen runners have a target of raising £1,000 for our charity which in addition to supporting Royal British Legion supports local organisations helping and educating young people to improve their health and lifestyle.

We have a Just Giving page for anybody wishing to donate www.poppyhalfmarathon.co.uk.

Once again we have pacers out the course for times from 1:45 minutes up to 2:30, so a great way to keep you on pace and get a PB. Representatives of Yazoo milk drinks will be at the finish line handing out a range of their products, GMP Accountants are once again marshalling and sponsoring the main aid station.

Local 1st Sidley Scout Group will again be manning the finishers medals and keen sponsor for last couple years Jay Wotteen of Hasting Direct Insurance will be showing his support thought the day.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to act as marshals, be it for a couple of hours or the whole day.

All the jobs are in and around the De La Warr Pavilion. Raising Money for good Causes would like to thank their sponsors GMP Accountants, Hastings Direct, Yazoo, UK Sports Timing and TL Sports Events.