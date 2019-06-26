The St Leonards Academy triumphs for sixth year running

The St Leonards Academy won the overall competition at the Town Sports for the sixth straight year - and even managed to beat their own record for individual medals in the process.

On a day of impressive performances, the Edinburgh Road-based academy won 65 medals (26 gold, 26 silver and 13 bronze).

Noah Judah led the way in his final Town Sports appearance with an astonishing four gold medals (200m, 400m, javelin and relay). Year nine pupil Woody Wall also went home with four medals (two gold, one silver and one bronze).

There were nine team trophies up for grabs and The St Leonards Academy clinched six of them.

As well as the main Town Sports shield, The St Leonards Academy won the year seven girls, year seven boys, year eight girls, year eight boys and year 10 boys’ trophies.

The year nine boys’ team came second, and the year nine and year 10 girls both finished a very respectable third.

The students who did not win medals still played their part in the success by scoring valuable points for the team and these included some very heroic efforts, with everyone determined to do their part in the overall team goal.

Head of PE Mr Boniface said: “The things I’m most proud of was witnessing the excellent manner in which our students conducted themselves, the fantastic sportsmanship from the whole team and the way they represented the academy with such a positive attitude throughout.

“They have built up a real team ethic and every single one of them put in their last ounce of effort to make sure they played their part in another historic day for The St Leonards Academy.

“The unbelievable level of success they have had is fully deserved and I hope they will always look back on this special day for the rest of their lives with pride.”