The Sussex cricketer with involvement on England's road to World Cup glory and inaugural Ireland Test

This summer is quickly becoming one Sussex cricketer Nick Oxley will never forget.

The 20-year-old, from Worthing, was used as a net bowler on England's road to World Cup glory.

But Oxley's involvement with the senior national set up has not stopped there, as he is currently 12th man for the inaugural four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's.

England called upon the Horsham player exclusively as they prepared to take on India in the group stages at Edgbaston on the way to lifting the World Cup.

His likeness to Kuldeep Yadav, a fellow chinaman bowler, saw him employed in the build-up to that contest in order to help Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and co get a feel of what was to come against the sub-continent spinners.

Part of the MCC Young Cricketers set up, he also travelled with the team to Lord's and Old Trafford in the tournament.

Although not called upon in preparation for the semi-final or showpiece at Lord's, he is currently England's 12th man as they returned to Test match action against Ireland today.

This represents the third time he has been asked to do the role, following on from the Test matches against India at Lord's and The Oval - Alastair Cook's final international match - last summer.

Having represented both Sussex and Middlesex 2nd XIs this season, Oxley is hopeful the experience of bowling at some of the best batsman in the world can help him land a county deal in the months to come.

