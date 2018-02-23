We can’t relax yet, says H&B coach

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks said the rugby club can’t relax yet in its quest to avoid relegation.

Last weekend’s 45-19 win away to Sheppey has left H&B seven points and two places above the third and final London Three South East relegation spot with five games to go.

H&B’s next three games are all against top four opposition, though, and third-bottom Folkestone’s next two home fixtures are against the two sides cast adrift at the bottom.

Brooks said: “We’ve got to be aware that the two teams behind us are going to win games; it’s not time to relax yet. All the guys are aware of the situation we’re in so I don’t doubt we’re going to see some good performances.

“I think one more win will probably do it unless something really strange goes on, but it will be tight. I would like to get a minimum of another two - or at least one win and two or three games with bonus point losses just to be sure.

“One more win is quite a tall order. Of the five games left, we’ve got three of the top four. I really don’t want it to come down to the last game at Park House; that will be a nervy day if it comes to that.

“With the grounds firming up and some consistency in selection, it’s just a case of getting out there and performing.”

This weekend is another blank one in the league programme and H&B will return to action at Bromley on Saturday March 3.

Hastings & Bexhill’s remaining 2017/18 London Three South East fixtures: March 3 Bromley (a), March 10 Old Dunstonians (h), March 24 Thanet Wanderers (a), April 7 Lewes (h), April 14 Park House (a).

