West Hill ace triumphs against local rival

A West Hill Boxing Club talent was victorious in the Sussex round of the Junior Championships.

Ruhan Ahmed (15 years, 60 kilos) won on a split decision against former West Hill boxer Ethan Salmon, now of Bexhill Boxing Club, in Sittingbourne on Saturday.

Minkah Okojie celebrates his first victory for West Hill Boxing Club

Salmon is a clever boxer and took it to the wire, but Ahmed came out on top in a close and very cagey yet very skilful contest. Both boys were a credit to their clubs.

Ahmed, an emphatic victor in a club show at Bognor Regis the previous weekend, will next face Hampshire winner Harry Hillier in Hillier’s home town of Southampton this coming Saturday. The winner of that will advance to the Southern Counties finals.

Three other West Hill boxers competed in support bouts in Sittingbourne.

Minkah Okojie (11 years, 27 kilos) produced a really good display of boxing to triumph on a unanimous points decision against Bobby Martin (Rumbles Academy).

Caleb Palmer (11 years, 32 kilos) boxed very well despite losing a close bout on a unanimous decision to Billy Ball, a very strong boy from Repton in London - the biggest club in the country.

Senior boxer Sam Albuazy (72 kilos) returned to form with a unanimous points victory over Tyrone King (Rumbles).