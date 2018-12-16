West Hill Boxing Club show proves a great success

A packed house enjoyed a great night’s action as West Hill Boxing Club hosted an open show.

And the home club enjoyed plenty of success with nine wins from 12 competitive bouts at Hollington Community Centre.

West Hill coach and show matchmaker Dave Bishop said: “It was a great show, I was really pleased. I’m very happy with all the (West Hill) boxers; they all boxed very well.”

Young prospect Minkah Okojie (11 years, 25 kilos) kicked things off with an impressive display in a great skills bout (where there is no winner or loser) against Morgan Skyrme (Team Wiseman, Portsmouth).

Lee Bartley (12 years, 40 kilos) lost on a split decision to Chris Oliver Pratt (Turners Boxing Academy, Surrey), but William White (11 years, 27 kilos) was on good form during his unanimous points victory over Sam McManus (Felbridge).

Lilly Rae Ramshaw (12 years, 29 kilos) produced a really good performance to triumph on a unanimous decision against Ellie Mateer (Sudbury).

Caleb Palmer (11 years, 32 kilos) lost by the same margin in a very close and high quality contest with Tommy Dighton (Bodyshots, South London).

Cameron Pooley (12 years, 40 kilos) won on a split decision against Ronnie Dolby (Team Wiseman) and Ben Moore (12 years, 50 kilos) prevailed by a unanimous verdict against a good opponent in Danny Searle (Guildford City).

Jesse Smith (14 years, 41 kilos) won by a unanimous decision against David Salmon (Team Wiseman), as did Ruhan Ahmed (15 years, 61 kilos), who did very well in his victory over Ben Wood (East Brighton).

Yanek Bartlett (15 years, 67 kilos) produced a strong performance to defeat Michael Monkham (Turners Academy). Bartlett forced his opponent to take a standing eight count at the first round with a brilliant left hook and Monkham retired before the start of the second.

Liam Holden (16 years, 54 kilos) won a cracking bout against a good opponent in Mark Smith (Chadwell St Mary’s) on a unanimous decision and was named best boxer of the night.

Jack Froude (86 kilos) achieved a second round stoppage win over Ryan Champion (St Gerard’s, Chichester) and the in-form Sam Albuazy (24 years, 71 kilos) triumphed on a split decision against the strong Naito Taylor (Crawley) in a very tight top-of-the-bill bout.

There were also a couple of bouts not involving West Hill boxers. Harry Light (Odyssey, Surrey) won on a split decision in a cracking 16 years, 70 kilos contest against Callum Peploe (Hillcrest, Newhaven).

And there was an absolutely barnstorming Southern Counties 75 kilos belt challenge match between Sean Noakes (Westree, Maidstone) and Eric Carbonell (Brighton & Hove). Noakes prevailed on a split.