Wiese hits 171 but Sussex Sharks fall just short v Hampshire - picture special

The defeat came despite a 125-ball knock of 171 from David Wiese, who put on 232 with Ben Brown as Sussex chased 356 to win. The run chase fell away at the end as Hants showed why they are top of the group. Sussex remain well-placed. Check out this picture gallery courtesy of www.yasps.co.uk

Hants batted first and scored 355-5 in their 50 overs / Picture by www.yasps.co.uk freelance Buy a Photo

