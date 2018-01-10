World champion honoured at town hall

The mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers, welcomed new world darts champion and St Leonards resident Rob Cross to a reception at Hastings Town Hall yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Councillors and Cross’s family also attended, and saw Cross presented with a mayoral award, a special Battle of Hastings 50p and a Hastings glass decanter set.

After the presentation, the mayor challenged Rob to a spontaneous game of darts in the council chamber!

Cllr Rogers said: “It was great to welcome Rob back to Hastings and meet his family, and to see the fantastic, and very heavy, trophy that we saw him winning on national television less than a fortnight ago.

“It was a real honour and a privilege to meet a world champion, especially one living here in Hastings.

“As one of my colleagues said, Hastings has been famous for arrows since 1066, and this proves it!”

Cross won the 2018 William Hill World Darts Championship on his debut in the competition by defeating 16-time champion Phil Taylor by seven sets to two in the final on New Year’s Day.

He added: “I really enjoyed the reception, and am very grateful for the invitation, and the mayoral award. I love Hastings, and I felt a real sense of pride here tonight.”