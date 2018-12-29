World Darts Championship: Rob Cross felt flat and fatigued during defeat

Rob Cross said he felt ‘flat and a bit fatigued’ as he exited the William Hill World Darts Championship last night (Friday).

The reigning champion from St Leonards saw a two sets to nil lead disappear as he lost 4-2 against Luke Humphries in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace, London.

Speaking afterwards to Sky Sports, Cross said: “Obviously I’m disappointed. It’s going to hurt. I didn’t really feel like I played tonight, I didn’t score.

See also: * World Darts Championship: Rob Cross beaten by Luke Humphries

* World Darts Championship: Rob Cross beats Cristo Reyes in straight sets

* World Darts Championship: Rob Cross wins thriller against Jeffrey De Zwaan

* Cross sinks Taylor to win world title



“I felt a bit fatigued and from 2-0 up I didn’t find anything. I wasn’t scoring right, but fair play to Luke - he played great.”

Cross averaged 97.38, hit five 180s and was successful with 39% of his attempts at a double. He landed outshots of 116, 107 and 106.

“I don’t think my scoring was great all the way through,” he continued. “When you’re having to check out 100-pluses for 15s (15-dart legs), you know you’re off.

“I felt so flat up there all the game really. Even though I hit the 100-plus finishes, they were the only ones that really kept me in the game - without that I would’ve lost 4-0.”

The world number two is now looking forward to some time away from darts and doing some work on his house before beginning his 2019 programme on the Professional Darts Corporation ProTour.

“I will have the monkey (of being world champion) off my back now,” Cross added. “This year’s been tough for me, it’s been the harshest learning curve I will probably ever have in my life. I’ve got so much more to give and we’ll look to next year now.”

The 28-year-old will next be in action at The Masters in Milton Keynes from February 1-3 before the Premier League gets underway in Newcastle on February 7.