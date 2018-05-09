More than 50 Sussex clubs to host All Stars Cricket sessions for kids

After giving 1,400 girls and boys across the county their first experience of playing cricket last summer, All Stars Cricket returns to Sussex this week.

Over 50 Sussex cricket clubs are hosting the eight-week programme on a range of different days and times starting from this Friday 11th May. More than 1,500 children from Sussex are expected to take part in 2018.

Part of the England & Wales Cricket Board ‘s (ECB) flagship participation programme, All Stars Cricket provides a fun, safe and inclusive environment for five to eight-year-olds to begin playing the sport.

Every child that registers will receive a backpack full of goodies including a cricket bat, ball, activity book, personalised shirt and cap all sent straight to their door.

Over 37,000 children took part in 2017, with more than 1,500 given the opportunity to meet England players and play on the pitch during England matches.

Even more All Stars Cricket participants – including those from Sussex – will be given the chance to take part in ‘money can’t buy’ experiences this summer.

Sessions are run by fully trained and accredited Activators with parents also encouraged to get involved. They are being supported by a team of five dedicated All Stars Cricket Champions from the Community Cricket departments at Sussex Cricket.

Cuckfield near Haywards Heath is one of many Sussex clubs that has built upon a fantastic first year of All Stars Cricket and will be welcoming even more children to their sessions in the coming weeks.

Ninety-one participants took part in All Stars Cricket at Cuckfield CC in 2017 and over 100 children have already signed up for this year.

Alan Carroll, Cuckfield Cricket Club’s lead Activator, had this to say about All Stars Cricket: “The joy of seeing kids play their first game of cricket is priceless and All Stars Cricket has helped us build a sustainable future for the club and the game.

“All Stars does a brilliant job of creating excitement about cricket amongst kids and makes them want to be part of the game.

“With the great support of Sussex Cricket, we at Cuckfield feel that the programme has reenergised our youth programme and is on the way to capturing a whole new generation of youth cricketers nationally.”

Sussex Cricket professional, Luke Wright, is full of praise for the programme: ““All Stars Cricket is a wonderful way for kids to get their first taste of the game we love.

My own kids had a brilliant time at All Stars Cricket last summer and I hope that those attending one of the centres in Sussex this summer will develop a passion for cricket which will last a lifetime.”

Find your local All Stars Cricket club and sign up now at www.allstarscricket.co.uk.

Bowman on the Road: Sussex show hints of the Gillespie Effect

Skipper gets Sussex over the line to beat Middlesex