All be upstanding for in-form Hastings paddleboarders

Stand-up paddleboard has become very popular

Five members of 1066 SUP Club set off for the first UK Stand Up Paddleboarding race of the year, the 26km Paddle Skedaddle in Norfolk.

Racing started on Saturday with strong headwinds, making for an extremely tough race.

Racing on the Norfolk Broads, competitors had to negotiate the course and the many boats and their wake that travel along them. Guy Newman was the only competitor to complete the distance on a sub 12’6 board, collecting his first place trophy.

Hastings 1066 SUP Club members in Norfolk

Alex and Alzi stuck together for Alzi’s first endurance race, completing a tough 15km.

Graeme Williams finished the race in a time of 3hr 47 min for first place in the 14’ iSup class. Steven Polinski finished in great time in the 14’ Solid boards class.