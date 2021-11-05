Arizona trip will take Hastings ace Ross to new heights

Ross Skelton with USA trip sponsor Dain Jenson of Kileys Karpets

Once the gruelling training programme is done Skelton will come back down to sea level to race at the illustrious Houston half marathon, before returning to England then heading off to Spain to run in the Seville marathon, where he hopes to achieve a qualifying time to be able to compete for England in the up-and-coming Commonwealth Games and world and European championships.

Skelton, who recently represented England in a 10k international in Leeds, has at the age of 28 started to push on in his athletics career and is and one of his major targets is to become a member of Team GB and fulfil his dream of competing in the Olympic Games.

Skelton is being backed by local firm Kileys Karpets and said: “It is so important to me to be able to have the opportunity to train at bases such as Arizona in the States.

Gary Foster

“Dain at Kileys Karpets has showed faith in me by investing in my training programme and I intend to repay that faith by delivering performances. I am very grateful to Dain and to Kileys.”

The training programmes and other things that support an elite athlete’s lifestyle do not come cheap and currently most of Skelton’s training is self-funded.

If anyone is interested in supporting him and helping this Hastings-based HY Runner to realise his dreams of becoming an Olympian call him on 07931 416765.

HY ROUND-UP

Isabella Buchanan

Gary Foster of HY Runners beat allcomers in a strong field of 500-plus runners at the first league cross country meeting at Ashdown Forest, Crowborough.

On a wet and windy day he took on the five-mile course and was delighted with his win. He said: “It was a very hilly course with a stream running through several of the lower sections and therefore parts of it were run through water.

“I wanted to start well but three runners came past me at the start and I was thinking it was going be tough but I caught them all on the first hill then got my head down and focused on the race.

“I looked back at the final hill and saw I was a long way in front and pushed on for the win. I didn’t wear a watch so I don’t know if it was quick, but cross country isn’t about time, it’s about placement, amd I was delighted with the win.”

HY’s David Irvine was ninth overall.

Meanwhile Isabella Buchanan was triumphant in her first ever spartan race.

She was first home in her age category and second overall, a significant milestone for her as she has had a long injury lay-off which has prevented her from running for around six months.

Her dad Barry Buchanan also competed in the main Spartan event held in Wales and came sixth overall.