Badminton's back - and Hastings players get an international visitor
Hastings' YMCA Badminton Club’s sessions have restarted.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 11:45 am
Some Covid funding means they can offer a new session to anyone who wishes to have a go at badminton. These are on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9pm. The special cost is £2.50 per session and it’s for all abilities. Sessions must be booked in advance.
They play at Freedom Leisure opposite the Conquest Hospital, Hastings. To book a session see www.hastingsymca badmintonclub.co.uk, email [email protected] badmintonclub.co.uk or text 07554 423558.
The club has achieved Premier Club status. That means they are a safe club for children and adults. Before lockdown they had a day’s coaching by former England player and current top coach Dean George.