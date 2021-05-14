Canoe club want new people on the water

Canoeists are getting back on the water

Over the winter some improvements to the stores have been made, some new kit purchased and all is ready to go. This Sunday (May 16) they have an open session from 10am to 1pm at the club.

Aanyone interested can just turn up, have a look around, ask questions and sign up for courses. Paddling sessions then continue on Tuesday evenings and weekends. The first introductory course starts on May 25.