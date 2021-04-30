Elite runner Stacey flies flag for HY Runners in Cheshire

Stacey Clusker shone in the elite Cheshire Marathon

This elite athlete only marathon, formerly the Wrexham Elite Marathon, was devised in spring 2020 when it became clear that some of the big city marathons and half marathons might not be able to be staged.

The race was run on the roads of Cheshire over seven laps and entry was by invitation only. As Clusker has previously run a 1.20 half marathon, she qualified for the event.

She has trained hard throughout the winter, averaging 60-plus miles per week, and has never missed a training session. Despite struggling with a chest infection, she still claimed a PB in time of 3:05.

HY Runners in Staplehurst

Her coach Terry Skelton said: “Stacey is and has always been a pleasure to coach, right from the age of eight years old when I first started training her.”

Clusker said: “That was a warm one. First marathon in five years not the sub three hours I wanted, but I got a PB which I can’t complain about after only finishing antibiotics on Thursday. I was super chuffed to do and complete such a great race.”

Clusker’s attitude to running inspires the junior athletes in the club, which is why she is ladies’ captain at HY.

Meanwhile, Will Carey led the way for the Red arrows of HY Runners at the annual Staplehurst ten-mile road event, coming first in 57:24.

HY Runners had four of the top six places nd five of the top ten.

Jonah Davies came home fourth in 58:29 and fifth and sixth in 1:00:07 and 1:00:11 were Oliver Carey and Carl Adams. Dan Isted finished in 1:03:29.

Also finishing well were Jon Hatch in 1:05:08, Darren Ribs Rogers in 1:05:14, John Ralph 1:05:33, Terry Puxty 1:08:38, Jake Coleman 1:09:03, Toby Stace 1:09:04 and Jamie Webb in 1:09:59.

Fiona Norman Brown was first for the HY ladies and first senior female finisher in a superb 1:14:34, a huge PB.

Next to finish for the girls was Nadine Isted in 1:28:43, another big PB. Other HY finishers were Adam Williams 1:15:44; Rob Sharpe 1:15:47 and Terry Regan 1:16:30

HY are running kids’ sessions on Mondays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 5:30pm at the William Parker track and on Saturday mornings at varying destinations.