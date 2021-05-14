Even getting to the start line is tough for Hastings sailors

Richard and Sue Morley in their Buzz trying to launch at Hastings / Picture: Rick Pryce

Despite the forecast, there was little breeze on the shoreline and challenging breaking waves to launch through to the racing. Reports from the powerboat crew laying the course were that, once away from the shore, there was a southerly wind but navigating the surf would be required to reach it. Three boats took up the challenge and made it through the surf to race. Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz) had the best start in the first race and led for the first lap.

Margaret and Philip Blurton (Tasar) took the lead after a better second beat, choosing to tack out early into the stronger wind and current that pulled them to the windward mark. In the final downwind leg the Morleys flew their asymmetric spinnaker, enabling them to take the lead again and sail on to win.

In race two, all three boats adopted the early tack out to sea to reach the windward mark. The Morleys again made good use of their asymmetric spinnaker and bagged another win.

The wind dropped and competitors debated whether to race again. The decision was left to the commodore, Philip Blurton, who signalled ‘yes’ to another race with fingers crossed for more wind.

Rain clouds and a shower did increase the wind for part of the race but much of it was slow. The Morleys made best use of the wind available and completed their hat trick of wins. They lead the series in the general handicap fleet. The Blurtons are second, and Maurice and Janey Nash (Dart 16) are third.

Bexhill Sailing Club

Do we believe the weather forecasts?

While Saturday’s weather and heavy sea saw racing abandoned, Sunday’s conditions on the sea did not match the wind forecast, fortunately for the small fleet that challenged the two back to back races.

Only a few in the fast fleet entered and even fewer in the slow fleet, but the Adams family Scorpion was present again. Mike and Aaron Adams ended both races sandwiched between Laser Radials of Bob Palmer and Keith Walters .

Richard Eagleton’s Europe led Logan Adams’ Topper in the slow fleet.

The forecast heavy winds did not appear, although the shore break yet again caused difficulty launching and recovering all the boats plus the Support RHIBs.

Nevertheless, a good mornings sailing was possible after all.

So what’s coming up?

The cadet sailors continue their Thursday evening meetings, sailing with the tides. Sail training will commence with a briefing on the last Saturday of the month.

Free sailing has been organised for Saturday lunchtime and a Charity Race follows on Sunday at 2pm.

It’s all, as usual, weather and sea conditions permitting.