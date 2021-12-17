Female safety in focus for Hastings athletes

HKA staged the self-defence session for athletes

The informative session covered self defence, the importance of presenting a confident manner, being alert and combat-ready to avert dangerous situations, plus confidence building.

Jackie Scott from Run 1066 said: ”We all felt much more confident after the session in how to deal with a situation if it were to arise.”

It was part of an initiative spearheaded by Hastings Runners and Bexhill RT to improve women runners’ safety in the Hastings area, with a private Facebook group recently created for safety ideas and tips to be shared. Runners can buddy up with others in the group to avoid having to run alone at night.