For Richard: Jessica has special reason to complete London Marathon

Jessica Cull doing the Maidstone Marathon with her brother

Jessica Cull will be running to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice, where her late husband Richard, aged just 43, spent the final week of his life in October 2020.

He had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer just ten months earlier, leaving Jessica and their two children heartbroken.

Jessica, who lives in St Leonards, said: “Richard spent the last few months of his life in and out of the Conquest Hospital and his final week at the hospice.

Jessica and Richard with their children

“He was so well looked after there that, when the chance came to apply for the London Marathon place, it just felt like the right thing to do to raise money for them.

“I am really looking forward to running the London Marathon for the first time and raising some money for the hospice.

“It will also help us in the healing process – to turn something so devastating into something more positive.

“I know that Richard would have supported me wholeheartedly and I hope that by running the marathon I can help repay the hospice for their kindness to Richard, me and our children.”

Jessica has already raises more than £2,300 and hopes to reach a £4,000 target.

James Beeching, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It was wonderful to hear how delighted Jessica was to be told she had been chosen as this year’s London Marathon participant.

“Jessica is incredibly determined when it comes to the fundraising challenge ahead and its fantastic to hear how she is already thinking up ways to raise funds towards her target.

“Jessica has been incredibly complimentary of the hospice and hearing the kind words she has to say simply validates what a fantastic job the hospice team do.

“I’m wishing Jessica the best of luck with her training and will be cheering her on from the sidelines on the day.”