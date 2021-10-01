Gruelling coastal course is a test for Hastings Runners

Sally Grainger completes the course

On Sunday the third race in a disrupted schedule was the Rye to Hastings event.

A free coach was on hand to transport runners from Hastings to the start line at Rye Harbour, where the challenging undulating route, measuring just shy of 12 miles, began.

The course heads along the serene Nature Reserve offering runners the opportunity to settle into a rhythm for the first 5k. Then came the tricky task of negotiating the narrow Pett Level sea wall, with bumpy underfoot conditions, before the real examination began.

Winner Colin White

Runners headed up the cliff path towards Fairlight before negotiating Hastings Country Park, in total more than 650ft of elevation in under three miles.

The reward was some breathtaking views across the Channel and a downhill section towards the finish line in Hastings Old Town.

Colin White had previously gone close to winning this race on several occasions,but this time after an early battle alongside pacesetters Darren Barzee and Martin Snape, he was able to build up a big enough lead to cross the line in first place in a superb time of 1:22:52.

Barzee claimed the male vet prize, awarded to runners over the age of 50. He finished second overall, less than a couple of minutes behind White.

Martin Noakes was third in 1:27:53, while Simon Linklater achieved his highest ever race finish in fourth place (1:29:36), knocking 30 minutes off his 2019 time.

Sally Grainger was first female runner in an excellent time of 1:41:18, adding to her recent strong performance in the Rye Ancient Trails.

Sue Wilkinson took the female vet prize in 2:01:39, her first success as a Hastings Runner.

There were impressive performances from new members. Shane Treger ran a strong second half of the race to come home seventh in 1:33:07. David King finished 11th in 1:39:36 and Malcom Smith was 13th in 1:40:42.

The race was made possible by a team of volunteers. More than 30 members gave up their Sunday morning to take up positions along the route to ensure runners followed correct paths and offer much needed vocal support. Chief marshall Alan Croucher and all those who helped were thanked.

Club-Only race times:

1 Colin White 1:22:52

2 Darren Barzee 1:24:30

3 Martin Noakes 1:27:53

4 Simon Linklater 1:29:36

5 Martin Snape 1:29:51

6 Kevin Blowers 1:33:05

7 Shane Treger 1:33:07

8 Patrick Bermingham 1:33:56

9 Michael Norris 1:37:29

10 Martin Turner 1:39:20

11 David King 1:39:36

12 Ben Sallows 1:40:33

13 Malcolm Smith 1:40:42

14 Sally Grainger 1:41:18

15 John Simcox 1:42:47

16 Charles Bowley 1:46:41

17 Luke Evans 1:48:41

18 Claire Maplesden 1:51:36

19 Hannah Hayler 1:51:37

20 Robertgagyi 1:51:46

21 Marie Crawford 1:53:36

22 Mike Addison 1:55:27

23 Nina Lambrou 1:57:12

24 Bill Edmondson 1:59:34

25 Emma Stubbs 2:01:39

26 Susan Wilkinson 2:01:39

27 Marie Appleton 2:02:24

28 Victoria Sims 2:04:04

29 Ashley Ballard 2:07:55

30 Sylvia Huggett 2:07:58

31 Sarah Marzaioli 2:07:59

32 Kim Callow 2:09:44

33 Nigel Thornely 2:11:27

34 Tracy Ratnarajah 2:13:47

35 Jacqui Mannering 2:17:04

36 Elly Swaine 2:17:05

37 Yockie Richardson 2:23:25

38 Jess Hayward 2:26:26

39 Helen Munday 2:32:40

40 Eleanor Wood 2:32:51

41 Jo Edwards 2:48:54

42 Henry Worthington 3:38:00