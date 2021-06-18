Hastings AC athletes enjoy Sussex-wide success

Rae Le Fay and Reus Brown shone at the Sussex schools finals

Rae Le Fay running for Heathfield Community College, was second in the under-15 1500m, taking four seconds off her PB with a time of 5min 55sec.

Reus Brown won silver in the 800m at under-15 level running for Robertsbridge School, taking eight econds off his best and finishing in 2.12.

Both have been invited to come back next week to compete with the older age groups in order to try to achieve the qualification times for the English schools national event.

The Hastings AC women's team in the vets' league

Only 16 places in the whole country are available in each event because of Covid restrictions.

On Sunday Le Fay won a bronze medal representing Hastings AC at the South of England senior championships in the under-15 3000m in Bedford.

This was a great achievement, not only as she had run the previous day but she had not done a 3000m race before and her age group was merged with the under-17s.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Hastings AC athletes were out in force at Monday night’s Sussex Veterans’ League.

The men's team who did well for Hastings AC in the vets' league

A lot of fun was had by all across track and field events. Wayne Martin had a very good night with a 2.72m pole vault clearance, which now ranks him as number one in the country for his age.

Steve Baldock stormed the 800m, pulling away from the rest of the field very early on for the win.

Team manager Jo Body had a very fluid 200m which saw her win.

The men’s relay team of Jack Madden, Steve Baldock, Richard Vidler and Jeff Pyrah took the win.

And the the ladies’ team of Mary Sanderson, Lorna Watts, Katie Arnold and Jo Body took third in a very strong field.

Thanks went to the officials who made the evening possible and Lewes AC for hosting.