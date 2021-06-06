Hastings ace Turner delighted with 100k challenge time

Katie Turner at the ultra race finish

The race is in its tenth year and almost 1,000 adventurers took on the capital to coast route to test their grit.

Richmond is the starting point and the field head over the South Downs before the Brighton coastline comes in to view.

Katie has been preparing for some time and has already clocked up more than 1,250 miles this year.

A teacher of cross fit, spinning and HIIT training classes, Turner started her run at 6:30am on Saturday morning and run and finished the extremely hilly route just before 8pm.

Of the 918 people that entered Turner finished 34th overall and was sixth female finisher in 13hr 18min 29sec.

She said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve done it and placed where I did. I felt I had a really bad run and had such a mental battle the whole way ... it hurt so bad. But I am very lucky to have such a great support network and I’d like to say thanks to my amazing coach Terry Skelton for always pushing me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself and to my team on the day who ran large chunks of the challenge – in particular Carl Adams for running the last 44k with me. I’d also like to thank my partner Gavin and son Louie for their support.”