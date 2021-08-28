Hastings athlete Rachael makes London top ten

Rachael Mulvey and John Ralph at the London race

HY Runners’ Rachael Mulvey proved a top ten hit in London.

Mulvey and fellow members of the Hastings-based club John Ralph and Phil Scott headed for the capital for the demanding London Vitality Big Half.

They came away with incredible times and star of the show was Mulvey, who finished as tenth lady in a strong elite field of runners that included Olympic hopeful and outright winner Charlotte Purdue.

David Weir, with HR juniors, has now headed to the Paralympics

The Vitality Half follows a stunning 13.1 mile closed-road course, starting by Tower Bridge and finishing at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

Competition was fierce and all eyes were firmly on the road and the clock for the HY trio.

Mulvey’s previous half marathon best was at the 2020 London Vitality but she smashed her previous best by more than a minute to complete the race in 1:18:12.

In between those two London races she became mum to baby Felicity, but recently has been showing some incredible form both in training and in races.

“It was definitely on the cards,” said her coach Terry Skelton “We knew she was capable of running 1:19 again, but she’s gone even faster than that.

“Rachael is a talented runner and has incredible determination and puts the hard work in. To be running the way she is a short time after having a baby is proof and she’ll be trying to go under 2:50 at the London Marathon in October.

Not to be out done John Ralph also smashed a two- minute PB at the event in 1:23:23.

Coach Terry Skelton said: “John’s got the knack and always produces when it matters. Just when you think it might not be his day he produces a run like that.”

New club member Phil Scott shook off the cobwebs off with his maiden outing for the red arrows and come home in a credible time of 1.38. Scott goes back to the capital in October for the London Marathon.

It was by no means the only race of a busy week for the club.

Club athlete and distance runner Ollie Goulden took on the unenviable and extreme distance challenge at the Weald Way Track trail which started from Gravesend pier and ended at Eastbourne pier – a scheduled 84-87 mile challenge.

Goulden did incredibly well to complete 74 miles before fatigue kicked in and prevented him completing the course.

He ran for an amazing 18 hours cbut ouldn’t hide his disappointment afterwards and was almost apologetic about his efforts.

The club, led by head coach Terry Skelton, showed their support for his tremendous effort.

Skelton said: “Ultra running, especially across rough terrain, is not for the faint-hearted and even the fittest of endurance athletes can struggle in the latter stages when those glucose levels really dip.

“Ollie has done an incredible job just to get through 74 miles and we are all chuffed with him at the club.”

HY’s recent new member David ‘Weirwolf’ Weir has headed to Tokyo to take part in the Paralympic games.

Weir, who proudly boasts four previous Games gold medals and a London Marathon first place as part of a glittering illustrious career, competes for Team GB from today starts his campaign in the 1,500m, where he will be strongly fancied once more.

Weir also compete’s in the 5,000m and the marathon.