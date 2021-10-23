Hastings athletes on form as Sussex Cross Country League returns

HY Runners' senior women at the cross country league match

HY Runners attended last weekend’s fixture at Goodwood in force with more than 35 members taking part.

Isabella Buchanan was the pick of the bunch in a strong U11s squad coming fourth overall despite this being her first race back after a long injury lay0off.

Also in the U11 girls race for the Red Arrows were Olivia Collins 7th, Florence Tewksbury 8th and Tera Buckland 11th. Ava Morrissy, Nixie Webb, Elsie Harmer, Alyssa Cornford and Amellia Skelton all finished strongly.

Hastings AC's Dylan Janetta, Luke Youngs, Sean Parking Harding at Goodwood

Also running for HY juniors were: U11 boys Ben Simms; U13 girls Sophia Collins, Daisy Welch and Meghan Hopkins Parry; U13 boys Zion Okojie; U15 boys Oliver Pope; U17 Boys Callum Puxty and Adam Morrissy .

Barry Buchanan and Jenna French were the pick of the bunch for the seniors, with Buchanan coming 12th overall and first in age category, with French finishing in the top ten.

Also competing for the ladies’ race were: Emma Welch, Carly Hopkins, Kayleigh Skelton, Ivy B, Becky Mabon, Lisa Buchanan and Jenna Harmer

Competing for the men were: David Ervine, Sam Fitnessmad Brown, Terry Puxty, John Badrock , Jamie Webb, Danny Cornford and Dean Skelton.

Delighted head coach Terry Skelton was beaming with pride as he reflected on the day’s events and the potential within the junior squads.

Last Sunday the ten-mile Great South Run in Portsmouth had eight HY Runners taking part.

William Carey finished in 57:07 while twin brother Oliver Carey got aPB with 58:52.

John Ralph produced another sensational run to PB at 1:02:19.

Jake Coleman took 2.18 off of his previous best 10 mile time with 1:06:42.

Terry Regan came in with 1:16 and Chris Castleman in 1:20:15. Steve Cornford had a PB in 1:36:30 and Jim Ballard finished in 1:55:07.

In the Yorkshire marathon, Carl Adams recorded a personal best time of 2:53:13 and is getting closer to the magic 2:50 mark which would give him elite status.

Head coach Skelton was full of praise for all the HY Runners who were in action.

HASTINGS AC

HAC member and international runner Grace Baker made history at the Bedgebury Parkrun – when she was first home, it was the first ever time a woman had taken first place in the history of the course.

She was only two seconds off the female course record (18.52) , despite running it for the first time.

That’s incredible work on a famously hilly course. It seems it won’t be long until she smashes that record.

HAC’s Jack Madden and Dave Turner smashed out cracking runs at the Great South Run.

This was Madden’s debut in the ten-mile distance with an impressive time of 59.44.

Turner produced a new personal best of 1:05:21.

In the 5k race Eileen Beech ran a speedy 17:53 and was third lady.

Madden had a week earlier enjoyed success at the Worthing Great South Run with a PB of 35.07 in a 10k.

In the cross-country at Goodwood, each age category was represented by an athlete from HAC with some good solid results despite members not having run a cross country race for nearly two years, pointing towards a very positive outcome for the rest of the season.

Elena Crosta and Rae Le Fay were each sixtrh in their categories (u15/u17), great news for Crosta as it was her first ever cross country race.

Lucinenne Simkiss-Day made top ten in the U11 race, which was also her first ever race for the club.

She said she was a little surprised by all the barging during the race, not like track events which she had got used to in the summer, but she said it was fun and she couldn’t wait to do the next one in November.

In the senior men’s 8k event at Goodwood there were strong performances from Dylan Janetta, Luke Youngs and Sean Parking Harding.

If you’re interested in hearing any more on what HAC has to offer across all the age groups, and about the different competitions and training groups please check out the website - www.