Hastings Runners, HY Runners and Heart and Sole keep on running

Hastings Runners at Rye

But there were some excellent performances from many of those taking part despite the humidity and undulating terrain.

The contingent were led home by Paul Burchett (seventh) in 42.20, followed in by Kevin Blowers (44.17); Nicki Steed (46.06); Jon Smalldon (49.56); Manami Cheves (50.49); Marie Crawford (56.23); Terry Kitson (63.07); Shana Burchett (63.15); and Irene Kitson (65.25).

Both Kevin and Manami won their age categories, whilst Nicki was third lady finisher.

HY Runners at the town's parkrun

Many congratulations go to Will Withecombe, who was a comfortable winner of the one-lap 5k race in 18.14.

The club’s other representative in the 48-strong field was new member Jacqueline Scott, who finished in 36.40.

Most Garmins had the 10k course as being 250 to 350m short, and the 5k course around 200m short.

More than 50 HRs took part in parkruns across the south east, with no fewer than 29 among the 282 parkrunners at Hastings – with Nathan Jondorf first club member home in 21.05.

Heart and Sole runners at the Twilight Chase

Despite the blustery conditions both Jon Smalldon (22.33) and Susan Rae (22.34) managed to post PBs, with Sue easily recording the highest age grading at Hastings with a huge 85.97 per cent.

Jane Hughes posted the highest AG at Eastbourne parkrun (79.37 per cent); while Will Withecombe had an excellent run to finish third at Beckenham parkrun in 18.37.

Meanwhile in the Rye Summer 10k on Friday evening, there were some excellent runs despite the extremely gusty conditions in the nature reserve with three runners in the top seven out of a field of 98 runners and PBs for Nicki and Krista.

An excellent fourth place for Kieran Price in 39.31, followed in by Martin Snape fifth (40.30); Paul Burchett seventth (41.00); Nicki Steed was first senior female and third lady finisher (45.43); Michael Norris (46.47); Rachael Inns (52.56); Krista Barzee (58.04) and Henry Worthington (1.24.33).

HY RUNNERS

On a cold and windy morning, HY Runners came out in force for the latest Hastings 5k parkrun.

And the Red Arrows were in sparkling form as they scooped top spot for the men and the women as well as claiming five of the top six spots, first and second juniors and first and second junior female runners.

Claiming top spot was William Carey who finished just two seconds outside a PB with 16:26, while Jenna French romped home first for the girls, 13th overall, in 19:40.

Second was Oliver Carey in 17:04 while Carl Adams came third with 17:28. Fifth was John Ralph in 18:39 just pipping Benji Symes into sixth with his PB of 18:42.

Adam Morrisey was the first junior runner to cross the line for the boys in the 15-17 age category in 19:02 to claim 10th. Zion Okojie came in on 20:58 in the 11-14 category.

Meghan Hopkins Parry, in her second event in two days, was first junior female in 23:20 while Daisy Welch was second junior female in 23:46, outsprinting her mum Emma who finished in 23:47.

Other finishers: Sam Brown in 19:35, Joe Moore 20:47, Paul Matthews in 21:05, Chris castleman in 21:21, John Badrock in 21:03, Stephen Drinkwater 21:42, Katy Matthews 22:15, David clarke 22:25, Carly Hopkins 22:31, Matthew Isden 22:35, Kim Bolton 22:46, Carlo Forte 22:59, Dylan Matthews (junior 11-14) 22:59, Sabrina Siotto 23:18, Becky Mabon 23:27, Kayleigh Skelton 23:37, Deborah Read 24:09, Amy Moore 24:35, Ross Garnett 24:37, Mark Tewksbury 26:15, Leanne Badrock 26:15, Michelle Fox 26:45, Jessica Wellard 26:55, Denise Clarke 27:20, Becky Oxendale 27:25, Penny Watson 27:27 Karen Emson 28:15, Hayley Foster 28:28, Kelly Hanson 31:59 and Amanda Porter 37:07

The racing weekend started in Rye on Friday evening at the Rye 10k Classic Series race two, a 10k.

HY Runners had two athletes competing.

Joe Moore finished 12th on a wet, windy night in 42:31 while clubmate Paul Gallop finished in 47:41.

In the kids’ 1k race there were some great times by ten HY juniors who are reaping the rewards of the free coaching campaign.

Times and finishers: 3.15 Megan Hopkins Parry, 3.34 Reuben Edwards, 3.44 Tera Buckland, 3.53 Megan Wadbrook, 4.12 Maddison Boorman, 4.48 Matilda Skelton, 5.02 Malik Abd El Haleem, 5.11 Ronnie McGovern, 5.30 Ralph Kingsman, 5.40 Alexis Boorman.

On Sunday HY triathlete Paul Matthews competed in the Bewl Water Triathlon.

The event consisted of a 1500m swim in the reservoir, a 25-mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run.

Matthews was 52nd and fifth in his age group in 2:42:01.

He said: “The swim was tough with a strong wind that made the conditions tricky, but overall it was an enjoyable experience. I’d like to thank my coach Terry Skelton and the rest of the HY club for their support.”

HEART & SOLE

Heart & Sole runners pushed themselves to their limits at the Twilight Chase.

Starting at the sailing club, runners headed out across the Rye nature reserve to just past the Mary Stanford Lifeboat House and back – completing a 4.4-mile loop.

The four runners had six hours to complete as many laps of the course as possible.

All runners pushed themselves to run further than they had before, with Helen Rothermel and Linda Young both completing five laps (22 miles) in 4:25.56 and 4:57.08 respectively.

Michelle Mitham and Sarah Agate completed four laps (17.6 miles) in 4:20.29 and 4:20.42.