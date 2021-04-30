Hastings tennis team start season with two whitewashes

League action is starting for The Green

Playing in Division 3 of the Tennis Sussex National League, the Hastings club's team entertained Cross-in-Hand with Joe Adams, Chris Grief and Alex Williams gaining two-set victories.

Stuart Clode had a closer match, eventually coming through 7-6, 6-4. The doubles saw Chris partnering Alex to a 6-1, 6-1 win while Stuart partnered Joe Toogood to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

The St Leonards club’s team hosted Virgin Active Falmer (Brighton) and again Joe Adams, Chris Grief and Alex Williams achieved comfortable victories in their singles. Jake Boomhauer was the other singles player and won 6-3, 6-3.

The doubles saw Chris and Alex triumph 6-3, 6-0 while Jake and Rod Pavek had a tough clash but won 3-6, 6-2 and 10-8 in the tie-break. The Sussex Summer League matches start tomorrow (May 1). The Green’s first men’s team are at home followed by the ladies’ first team entertaining the Amherst first team on Sunday.