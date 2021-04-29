Kerr revs up for life as Eastbourne Eagles captain

Lewi Kerr is the new Eagles captain / Picture: Mike Hinves

Kerr was a big hit on and off the track for the Eagles in 2019 after the club moved up from the National Development League to the sport’s middle tier in the UK.

Since then, he has made it plain how much he loves Eastbourne Speedway, the supporters and long-term project the club is building. He takes over from Edward Kennett.

Eastbourne Director Ian Jordan explained why the change of captaincy had been made.

Lewi Kerr on practice day / Picture: Mike Hinves

He said: “Having spoken to Edward, who did a great job as captain in 2019, we both agreed that it's a year for Edward to focus on Edward. That is especially true when he has to go out in Heat 1 whilst No 1 in the averages.

“The time taken doing announcer interviews as captain on a parade can sometimes deflect from his preparation for the vital first heat. We saw in 2019 that when Edward is at his best he is a world class talent on a bike and we want him to have the best chance to find that level and consistency.

“Richard Lawson too did a great job standing in on occasions for Edward and is another who has totally committed to the project and is a "captain and leader" on the track and in the pits but Richard feels that Lewi, with his Premiership captaincy experience at King’s Lynn, is the right choice for the role.

Co-promoter Trevor Geer added: “Lewi will do a great job, we're sure. He is a great team player on and off the track, seems to thrive in the pressure situations, will be a great help to all of his team mates and is entirely comfortable in the public relations side of the role.

"We know he will be backed fully by all of his team mates and everyone across the management team.”

Kerr, who captains the King’s Lynn Stars in UK speedway’s top tier, the Premiership, said: “I always said when I stepped as captain for the Stars when Robert [Lambert] was injured that it brought the best out of me in my riding.

“I wanted to go out there as a captain and show what has to be done.bI know it cannot happen every time because it is speedway but it gave me the confidence. I don’t sit in the pits over-thinking. I go round and check everyone is OK.

“I was always captain of football when I was growing up and loved that side of it, so I am really looking forward to the job at Eastbourne.”