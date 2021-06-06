Michael's only seven - but already winning golf trophies

Michael Egan, seven, is shining on the golf course

Seven-year-old Michael Egan was presented with his trophy collection for the 2020 season at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

He was presented with the Champion Golfer of the Year order of merit trophy and medal, the Cooden Beach Junior Masters trophy and medal and the Brian Scarles Junior Challenge Cup and medal.

The haul is in addition to his performances at national level, where he had several top five finishes and was eighth in the national order of merit in his first competitive season – making for an impressive debut year.

Michael’s family is steeped in the game with provincial champions and internationals among its ranks.

He is coached by his dad, also called Michael, a former PGA touring prowho has played on PGA tours in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and has coached at Buckswood School and Battle GC.