MP backs Pett bowlers for start of new season

Sally-Ann Hart gets the Pett Village Bowls Club season started

The MP for Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, attended the opening of the new season at Pett Village Bowls Club.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Pett Village Bowls Club to see the enjoyment and enthusiasm of club members.

“For some of them this was the first time in over a year they had met their friends and fellow bowls members having stayed away because of Covid-19.

“I am delighted that group sporting activities are up and running again, and the Pett Village Bowls Club are a stellar example of how to do this in a Covid-19 secure way and still have a great time.”

At the event, Sally-Ann got to send down the first bowl of the season to kick off the game.

The club have a heathy membership, but there is an ongoing campaign to increase numbers and get more local residents to sign up and take advantage of the exercise and companionship that comes from being involved with the club after a challenging year.

Club treasurer Chris Saint has been encouraging more residents in the village to join up and get involved and said: “It is wonderful to be back out at the club and enjoying this great sport.

“It is a real excuse to get out and do some exercise and get together with friends and neighbours for a few hours.

“We are an incredibly friendly bunch and always on the look out for new members.”