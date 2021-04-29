PDC aces Cross and Edhouse reach last eight in Germany
Rob Cross and Ritchie Edhouse reached the quarter-finals of a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) ProTour event this week.
The local pair made it to the last eight of Players Championship 11 in Niedernhausen, Germany.
Cross achieved 6-2 wins against Alan Soutar and Josh Payne in the first two rounds before posting a 104.6 average in an impressive 6-1 third-round victory over Kim Huybrechts.
The world number five then edged out Jason Lowe 6-5 in the last 16 before losing by the same score against 33rd-ranked Brendan Dolan.
After coming from 3-0 and 4-2 behind to edge past Harald Leitinger 6-5 in round one, Edhouse was a 6-4 winner against Benito van de Pas and Mickey Mansell in rounds two and three.
He produced a superb display to thrash Lewis Williams 6-1 with a 106.3 average in the last 16, but was then pipped 6-5 by eventual runner-up Martijn Kleermaker.
Players Championship 11 was the third of four single-day events played over consecutive days which collectively made up PDC Super Series 3.
Edhouse pulled off splendid victories over world number 13 Krzysztof Ratajski (with a 102.7 average) and 19th-ranked Simon Whitlock en route to round three of the first competition.
He lost in round one of the second and fourth events, despite averaging exactly 100 in a 6-5 reverse against world number 17 Stephen Bunting in the latter.
Cross was beaten in round two of the first two competitions, despite averaging 99.8 in a 6-5 loss to Aaron Beeney in the latter. He averaged 105.2 in his first-round win in the former.
The 30-year-old, nicknamed Voltage, fell at the first hurdle in the final event.
Meanwhile, Cross ended his Unibet Premier League campaign on a high note with a 7-5 victory against Glen Durrant last Thursday night.
Both players were already eliminated from the elite 10-man televised tournament as they were guaranteed to fill the bottom two places in the league table regardless of the result. But 2018 world champion Cross came out on top and his seven points was a new record high for an eliminated player.