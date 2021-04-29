PDC aces Cross and Edhouse reach last eight in Germany

Rob Cross in Premier League action against Glen Durrant last week / Picture: Lawrence Lustig-PDC

The local pair made it to the last eight of Players Championship 11 in Niedernhausen, Germany.

Cross achieved 6-2 wins against Alan Soutar and Josh Payne in the first two rounds before posting a 104.6 average in an impressive 6-1 third-round victory over Kim Huybrechts.

The world number five then edged out Jason Lowe 6-5 in the last 16 before losing by the same score against 33rd-ranked Brendan Dolan.

Ritchie Edhouse

After coming from 3-0 and 4-2 behind to edge past Harald Leitinger 6-5 in round one, Edhouse was a 6-4 winner against Benito van de Pas and Mickey Mansell in rounds two and three.

He produced a superb display to thrash Lewis Williams 6-1 with a 106.3 average in the last 16, but was then pipped 6-5 by eventual runner-up Martijn Kleermaker.

Players Championship 11 was the third of four single-day events played over consecutive days which collectively made up PDC Super Series 3.

Edhouse pulled off splendid victories over world number 13 Krzysztof Ratajski (with a 102.7 average) and 19th-ranked Simon Whitlock en route to round three of the first competition.

He lost in round one of the second and fourth events, despite averaging exactly 100 in a 6-5 reverse against world number 17 Stephen Bunting in the latter.

Cross was beaten in round two of the first two competitions, despite averaging 99.8 in a 6-5 loss to Aaron Beeney in the latter. He averaged 105.2 in his first-round win in the former.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed Voltage, fell at the first hurdle in the final event.

Meanwhile, Cross ended his Unibet Premier League campaign on a high note with a 7-5 victory against Glen Durrant last Thursday night.