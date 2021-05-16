Polegrove bowlers want YOU to be part of big weekend

The bowls big weekend is from May 28 to 31

Over that weekend they are offering free taster sessions with all equipment provided. Bowls can be played by all ages and levels of ability. It’s highly sociable and a great way to make new friends while getting more active. It delivers significant mental and physical health benefits too – so why not give it a try?

Polegrove Bowls Club, with the support of Active Rother, are pleased to be offering a number of ‘Introduction to Bowls’ packages in 2021.

These include free coaching/lessons and support for new bowlers; one month’s free use of the bowls greens at the Polegrove; a month’s free club membership; one month’s free attendance on Friday club afternoons.

At the end of the first month a 50 per cent reduction in club membership fees. Polegrove bowlers will be at the bowls greens at The Polegrove, Richmond Road, Bexhill to welcome you throughout the weekend.

Introduction to Bowls sessions begin at 10am, 11:45am and 1:30pm on Friday 28, Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31.

To find out more visit their website www.polegrovebowlsclub.org or contact Nicki Dale on [email protected] to book on to a session.

BEXHILL

Bexhill Bowls Club played Royal Sovereign in the first club match of the season and kicked off with a fine win of 107-68.

Results: L Irvine, M Jones, B Hopper won 22-11; R Jones, S Carter, B Budd won 31-4; C Kennard,C Taylor,B Gale drew 11-11; G Stone, A Scott, J Irvine won 18-12; R Harmer, D Carpenter, B Barrowman lost 12-13; S Stacey, J Elwell, P Harrod lost 13-17.

Bexhill lost 90-38 to White Rock in the league.

Results: B Gale,D Russell,K Searl lost 15-16; C Hall, B Hopper, P Harrod lost 11-18; M Young, J Elwell, D Willis lost 10-19; R Hemsley, J Irvine, J Robinson lost 2-37.

Bexhill 73 Battle 66