Rising MMA star Hill secures third consecutive professional win

Fighting in the Lock Down Fight Series promotion, he faced off against tough opponent Bartek Paszczyk in the middleweight division.

Bartek came out fast, throwing heavy kicks early on. But Hill kept his cool, easily avoiding them, and in little more than 30 seconds he put his remarkable wrestling abilities to good use to secure a powerful takedown.

After being worked to the ground, Bartek was forced to expose his back.

Steven Hill (left) getting his hand raised after his decisive win over Bartek Paszczyk. Pictures by Lock Down Fight Series

Hill, a high level Brazilian jiu jitsu brown belt under Professor Alex Salisbury of Novo, saw his opportunity and went in for the kill.

Locking up a rear naked choke and leaving his opponent with nowhere to go, Hill took the win after just two minutes and 22 seconds of the first round.

The excitement didn’t stop there though, as Hill later stepped back into the cage to challenge Iss Kurdi for the currently vacant welterweight title in September.

Kurdi accepted the challenge and the fight is now currently being put together.

The huge takedown that signified the beginning of the end for Steven Hill's opponent

Hill, who already had an impressive amateur record of 6-0, looks to continue his pro winning streak and fight again as soon as this month - official date and information to follow.

Hill trains and teaches at Novo, St Leonards. For information on classes, message directly via the venue’s social media pages.