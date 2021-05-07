Rookie Bexhill teen racer is mixing it with the best

Sixteen-year-old Alex Sprange has been defying expectations in the BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship. Picture courtesy of Sally Sprange

Sixteen-year-old Alex Sprange performed admirably in meetings at Silverstone and Donington Park in 2020 and accrued 78 points in the championship.

The 2021 season gets underway for Alex at Croft Circuit, in North Yorkshire, in races one and two on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 respectively.

Alex does not come from a racing background and only began racing competitively in July of last year.

But, with a little help from his dad Richard, Alex’s eyes were opened to the world of motorsport.

He said: “I loved doing the once-in-a-while karting experience but had never thought about doing it properly when I was younger.

“My family and I didn’t have any know-how or experience as we don’t have a racing background, however over time I gradually got into racing and my dad took me to some racing at Brands Hatch.

“That was the day everything clicked for me, the smell, the noise and the competitiveness of the racing!

“After that I desperately wanted to get involved and my dad was keen too.

He continued: “I came across the BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship and they had a taster day for the last race of the season at Brands Hatch.

“That day I fell in love with the paddock atmosphere, the cars, just about everything.”

Alex bought the car he races in with his own savings, and prepped the car himself to make sure it was up to racing standards.

But, despite his inexperience, Alex showed he could compete with the more seasoned racers.

He added: “I had to buy an older race car and bring it up to spec – it was the only cost effective way of doing so.

“Therefore I had to learn mechanics myself and had to find my way around the car, having had no experience at all before.

“With only one hour of seat time in the car, we entered into the BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship at Silverstone and I finished race two in ninth-place, ahead of people with years of experience in racing.”

Alex also said racing was hard on his body but he was loving every minute of being out on the track.

He said: “Racing puts a lot of strain on the body – the concentration and even the g-forces experienced in the Fiesta mean that to be at the front, you need your fitness to be at a very good level.

“But driving on circuit in my car is a very special feeling. Feeling the car at the very limit of what it is capable of is amazing.”

Alex is looking for sponsors to give him vital support during the 2021 BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship.

For enquiries about sponsorship for Alex, please email [email protected]