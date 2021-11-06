Sponsors praised for making kids' athletics coaching free in Hastings

HY Runners’ campaign to offer free coaching to kids is proving a huge hit.

Earlier in the year the Hastings-based club launched the initiative to allow young people and the under-privileged the opportunity to train with the club free of charge.

A large number of young people and parents have taken full advantage of the opportunity. Attendance on Mondays and Wednesday’s at the William Parker athletics track has topped the 100 mark on a regular basis and head coach Terry Skelton is delighted with the project as his long outstanding vision has become a reality.

He said: “We cannot thank our sponsors enough for the financial backing they have provided for us, and the faith and trust they have shown in us to deliver on our promises.

“We constantly try to find ways to show our gratitude to the sponsors, and all of our members are fully supportive of any directive and opportunity to give thanks as a club to these fantastic companies.

“Without the investment provided this directive for our youngsters simply wouldn’t be possible and the icing on the cake is that several parents have now got involved too, as our club is a fun and safe place for them and their kids to train.

“The sponsorship has also meant we are able to invest in top-class coaching and the hard work that the members are putting in during training is beginning to pay off.”

HY Runners have thanked Kileys Karpets, Dynamic Scaffolding, Saunders Financial, The Park Lane Group, Easylet, The Element Group and PCM Estate Agents for supporting the initiative.

