Sussex snooker ace scores 178 points in single frame
Snooker star Jimmy Robertson has broken the record for the most points scored in a single frame.
The world number 49 from Bexhill amassed an astonishing 178 points in the final frame of his 4-1 win over Lee Walker at last week's BetVictor Scottish Open. Welsh cueman Walker conceded 44 points in fouls before Robertson produced a magnificent 133 clearance to clinch the frame by the amazing scoreline of 178-6.
The record previously stood at 167 and was set by Dominic Dale in the 1999 World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield.
Robertson earlier knocked in a run of 74 in frame two of his first-round clash against the world number 84 in Llandudno, Wales. The 35-year-old was then edged out 4-3 by world number 13 Anthony McGill in a late-night second-round affair which finished after midnight.
Robertson started brilliantly with a break of 118 in the opening frame and a 71 in the third gave him a 2-1 advantage. McGill replied with the next two and although Robertson claimed frame six to level at 3-3, Scottish potter McGill prevailed 62-16 in the decider. The 30-year-old McGill went on to defeat world number one Mark Selby 4-3 in round three en route to the semi-finals.
British Open semi-finalist Robertsonidue to be back at the table in the Cazoo World Grand Prix this week. Televised live by ITV4, the tournament in Coventry features the top 32 players so far this season and Robertson is set to face Matthew Selt in round one on Wednesday afternoon.