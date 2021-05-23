Sussex table tennis world pays tribute to stalwart Brian

Brian Beaney

Brian’s friends in the table tennis world have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

They said: “Brian loved table tennis and came from family of very good table tennis players, including his brothers Ken and Norman, sister Margaret and daughter Tina.

“Brian played in the Hastings & District League for most of his life, predominantly for Bexhill TT Club but also for Red Lake Youth Centre, where he started as a teenager in the mid-1960s, and Saints TT Club.

“He also competed regularly in the Bexhill and Eastbourne Leagues.

“Brian achieved considerable success in the sport, winning many competitions and tournaments.

“Brian also won the Bexhill town championship several times.

“Brian’s table tennis career was spent mostly in the Hastings League where he gained promotion through the divisions up to division one.

“There, he continued to play successfully until illness forced him to drop to division two in his later years.

“Brian was a fierce competitor, was fully committed and always gave his best until the end of every game, just as he did in life, battling serious illness until the very end.

“Brian will be greatly missed by the table tennis community.

“Our thoughts go out to his family friends.”