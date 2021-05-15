The Green show their colours as tennis season gets into swing

The Green's tennis teams have been busy

Robert Millington/Laurence Satow had a close first match, coming through 4-6, 6-3 and 11-9 in the championship tie-break before gaining a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Jake Boomhauer/Ian Oliver defeated the opposition’s second pair 6-2, 6-2, then just lost out by 6-3, 4-6 and 8-10 in the tie-break. That meant a 3-1 win for The Green.

The men’s first team continued their winning ways in the Tennis Sussex National League with a victory in Eastbourne, this time against the Hampden Park second team.

Joe Adams, Chris Grief and Alex Williams all won their singles rubbers comfortably in two sets but Stuart Clode lost 3-6, 3-6 to his opponent.

In the ensuing doubles Joe/Chris won 6-0, 6-0 whilst Alex/Stuart triumphed 6-1, 6-4, thus making the final result 5-1 in The Green’s favour.

The Green’s ladies firsts hosted Amherst in the Sussex Summer League division two.

Beaula Page and Amanda Ruck defeated Amherst’s Pearl Hare and Barbara Fentiman 6-2, 6-4 while home second pair Sheila King and Sue McLeavy lost 0-6, 3-6 to Nikki Crowhurst and Jane Garrett.

In the second round of matches Beaula/Amanda lost to Nikki/Jane 6-4, 1-6 and 8-10 in the tie-break, and Sheila/Sue lost 3-6, 6-7 to Pearl/Barbara, making the final score a 3-1 victory to Amherst.