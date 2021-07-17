Toubi's the leader but not the winner as Hastings sailors get racing

Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz), leaders in the Series General Handicap Fleet and the Sovereign Handicap / Photo by Janey Nash

Fifteen boats launched for the first Sunday of racing in the Late Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

While some sailors may have wished for stronger winds, the force three southerly, veering and dropping during the racing, provided conditions that all who wished to compete could manage.

After the first two races of the series, Said Toubi leads the Laser fleet. Despite not winning either race, his two second places showed consistent sailing in each race and put him two points ahead of Roy Sandford, who was fifth and first, and Melanie Clark, who was first and fifth.

Toubi has shown accomplished skills in lighter conditions and exploited these to excellent effect.

In the general handicap fleet, the competition is led by Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz), who beat Philip and Margaret (Tasar) into second place in each race.

Matt Wiseman and Lily Share (Dart 16) lead the catamaran fleet ahead of father and son team, Brian and Max Cholerton.

The final race of the day was the first of the Sovereign Handicap that runs across the season.