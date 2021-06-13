Watson puts Heart and Sole into Tenterden 10k

Dan Watson at Tenterden

There was a heroic effort from a Heart & Sole club runner at the Tenterden 10k.

Dan Watson, who has been training with Heart & Sole for a number of years, took on the country lane route, including a lap of the Biddenden vineyard, in very warm temperatures.

These conditions never faze Watson, who ran the 10k in an impressive 47.10 to finish 16th overall.

The club are really proud of him and look forward to some more impressive times later this year.

Heart & Sole will continue to raise money for the Sara Lee Trust this weekend with all money from a 10k effort session being donated to the charity.

If you are interested in starting running or improving your running Heart & Sole have a session for you.

Check the Heart & Sole Facebook page for details or call Jo on 07568 373870.

The first session is free of charge.