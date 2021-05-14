Young Hastings runners excel in Sussex festival

Isaiah Wilson was a close second in his race

Four juniors from Hastings AC put in a great effort despite terrible conditions.

Phoebe Barnham had a great race shaving a huge 13 seconds off her PB in the 800m coming in at 2min 41sec.

Isaiah Wilson just missed first place in his first ever 300m with asuper time of 41.76.

Ruby Phipps of HY Runners ran well

Rae Le Fay fought hard in her 1500m, not the PB she was hoping for this time but she ran it brilliantly considering it’s only the second time she has run it this year.

She did have a PB in long jump, jumping 4.10m.

Reus Brown did his 800m in 2.26 which was also a significant PB.

A club spokeswoman said: “Well done guys, we’re looking forward to seeing more great results now that opportunities to experience these races are opening up and more experience is gained.”

Meanwhile Ethan Hodges tried the 1500m at an open in Aldershot, and did it in 4.17, only one second off his PB so pretty sure it won’t be long until he dips under that.

Sessions are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday mornings at the club so feel free to message them about attending for a trial.

It’s not long until Hastings hosts the Youth Development League event for under-17s, which will be a great day out for all.

Look at the club website or Facebook page for more information – see www.hastingsathleticclub.co.uk

Three young athletes from HY Runners took part in Crawley.

Shannon Hopkins Parry, Ruby Phipps and Megan Hopkins Parry all enjoyed a well-contested event.

This would normally be the first day of a two-day county championship, but on this occasion athletes from other regions were also invited to participate. It was a good opportunity for many school athletes to compete and achieve the English Schools standards they need if they are to be selected for the Sussex Schools squad for Manchester in July. All three girls from HY set good times.

Shannon Hopkins Parry set a fantastic benchmark in the 800m under-20 women’s age group, finishing second in 2:24:89– just a second off winning.

She said: “I’d like to get to the English Schools championships and need to achieve the mark of 2:12 for my age category but this was my first track race in a long time.”

Ruby Phipps finished fourth U15 female in the 300m in 49.58. She was pleased to beat the 50-second mark.

Megan Hopkins Parry came fifth in the U13 women’s 800m in a PB of 2:56:21.