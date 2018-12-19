Sussex Women to play all home matches at Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre in 2019

Sussex Women will play all their home fixtures at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre in 2019, the first time the team have been able to call one venue home throughout a season and a move that cements the Centre’s position as the home of women’s cricket in the county.

After gaining promotion straight back to division one last season, Sussex will begin their Royal London Women’s County One-Day Championship campaign on Sunday 5th May with the visit of Warwickshire to the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre.

Sussex captain, Georgia Adams, bats at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre where the team will play all their home matches in 2019. Picture by Dave Burt Photography]

A day later, on Bank Holiday Monday, Sussex welcome Nottinghamshire to the ground that is based at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy in Falmer.

The following weekend, the women will pay a visit to the County Champions, Hampshire before returning home on Sunday 19th May for a clash with fellow promoted side, Surrey.

Sussex then finish their 50-over campaign with three away matches against Lancashire, Yorkshire and Kent over the next two weekends.

A week after that, the team begin their Vitality Women’s County T20 season with matches against Champions Middlesex and promoted Hampshire in Middlesex on Sunday 9th June.

Sussex host Surrey and Kent on Sunday 16th June, before travelling to Nottinghamshire on Sunday 23rd June for matches against Nottinghamshire and Wales and then finishing their season in Warwickshire with fixtures against Birmingham Bears and Lancashire on Sunday 30th June.

Looking ahead to the 2019 season, Sussex Women head coach, Alexia Walker said: “Now the fixtures have been released we are all getting excited about the winter training programme and the prospect of being back in division one of the Championship next year.

“Having our own home to train in and play all our matches is such a huge boost for all of us and we are really grateful to all the support of Sir Rod Aldridge and the Aldridge Foundation to make this happen.

“The team are all very focused on working hard this winter to ensure we are ready to impose ourselves from the very first match of the season, a double header at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre on 5th and 6th May.”

Sir Rod Aldridge OBE, Founder & Chairman of the Aldridge Foundation, sponsors of Sussex Women, as well as the county’s youth pathway, added: “We are delighted by the news that all the home fixtures for the Sussex Women’s team this coming season will be played at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy.

“The facilities which the Academy now has at its Cricket Centre, which also houses our Aldridge Cricket Academy, are part of exciting plans we have through working in partnership with Sussex Cricket to develop talented cricketers capable of competing at the highest level in the game. I wish Georgia [Adams, Sussex Women captain] and the team all the best for the season.”

Sussex Women – 2019 Fixtures

Royal London Women’s County One-Day Championship (all 11am starts)

Sunday 5th May Sussex v Warwickshire - Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, BACA

Monday 6th May Sussex v Nottinghamshire –Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, BACA

Sunday 12th May Hampshire v Sussex – TBC

Sunday 19th May Sussex v Surrey –Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, BACA

Sunday 26th May Lancashire v Sussex – TBC

Monday 27th May Yorkshire v Sussex – TBC

Sunday 2nd June Kent v Sussex – TBC Vitality Women’s County T20

Sunday 9th June 10.30am Middlesex v Sussex – TBC in Middlesex; 1.30pm Hampshire v Sussex – TBC in Middlesex

Sunday 16th June 10.30am Sussex v Kent – Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, BACA; 4.30pm Sussex v Surrey –Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, BACA

Sunday 23rd June 10.30am Nottinghamshire v Sussex – TBC in Nottinghamshire;1.30pm Cricket Wales v Sussex – TBC in Nottinghamshire

Sunday 30th June 10.30am Birmingham Bears v Sussex – TBC in Birmingham; 1.30pm Lancashire v Sussex – TBC in Birmingham