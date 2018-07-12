Table-topping Rye pick up another victory

Rye Cricket Club’s table-topping first team chalked up another win with a four-wicket victory away to Cuckfield seconds.

Rye skipper Harry Smeed lost the toss and was asked to bowl. Rye got off to a great start with Concepts of Rye man of the match James Smeed and Cleon Reece ripping through the Cuckfield top four, James Smeed finding the outside edge on numerous occasions.

Cuckfield needed a partnership and a counter-attacking 41 from Ben John threatened to put the home side on top, but a stunning one-handed diving catch by Harry Smeed ended his innings.

Wickets then fell at regular intervals, with Reece being reintroduced to pick up a further three and James Smeed returning to claim another to end with four wickets - his best haul for the first team. Cuckfield scraped their way to 201 all out.

On a small ground with a fast outfield, Rye felt confident that the chase should be straightforward. They got off to the perfect start as James Hamilton, who continued his fine form with 39, and Tom Williams (15) put on 60 for the first wicket.

George Wathen’s 18 and a quickfire 35 from Harry Smeed took the score along to 118-3, but Rye lost three wickets in quick succession to leave them needing a further 57 runs with four wickets still in tact.

Spencer Fielding’s 24 not out and a marvellous unbeaten 36 from Tobias Farrow knocked off the remaining runs in six overs to leave Cuckfield stunned and keep Rye’s unbeaten run going.

Rye will host Rottingdean this coming Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash at The Rye Cricket Salts sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera.

Sussex Cricket League Division Four East standings (all played 10 matches): 1 RYE 245pts, 2 Rottingdean 235, 3 St Peters 200, 4 Buxted Park 191, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 184, 6 Crowhurst Park 151, 7 Mayfield II 145, 8 Cuckfield II 145, 9 Bells Yew Green 143, 10 Hellingly 106.

