Wiese makes big-hitting start to Pakistan Super League campaign

Sussex all-rounder David Wiese has made a bright start to life in the Pakistan Super League.

The South African scored 45 not out from 20 balls on his debut for the Lahore Qalandars last Friday. The Qalandars defeated fellow Shark Laurie Evans’ Multan Sultans by six wickets.

Lahore won the toss and elected to field, but the Sultans set a testing target of 201, with England and Hampshire’s James Vince top-scoring with 84 off 41 balls.

In the visitors’ reply, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman scored 63 off 35 balls to put the Qalandars in a good position. But the South African duo of Wiese and AB de Villiers (52*) steered Lahore over the line in the final ball of the match.

Wiese, 33, then took 1-37 with the ball in their three wicket defeat to top-of-the-table Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first, and were set a target of 144, as de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 45 from 40.

In the Gladiators’ reply, opener Ahsan Ali put the visitors in prime position, as he scored 40 off 29 balls. But an unbeaten 52 from captain and wicket keeper, Sarfaraz Ahmed guided Quetta over the line in the final delivery. The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place, in the play-off places.

Sussex team-mate Evans will need to regain his good run of form after some disappointing scores. The 31-year-old, scored 10 runs in the Sultans’ eight-wicket defeat to the Gladiators, and eight against the Qalandars.

Phil Salt, who plays for third-placed Islamabad United, hasn’t played since scoring four runs in both matches earlier in the PSL against the Sultans and the Qalandars.

Chris Jordan has yet to play for Peshawar Zalmi, who are second in the table, after playing out in the Big Bash League in Australia earlier this month.