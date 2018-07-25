All hands on deck for ‘taster sails’

Rye Harbour Sailing Club opened its doors to give prospective sailors the opportunity to dip their toes in the water to see if sailing was for them.

The event, held at Rye Harbour Sailing Club (RHSC), The Point, Rye Harbour, on Saturday, July 14 saw 24 ‘taster’ sailors take to the water to give sailing a try.

'Taster sails' Rye Harbour Sailing Club SUS-180725-140834001

Chair of RHSC Sailability Caroline Wylson says the event was a great success. “The weather lived up to expectations with just enough breeze from the South East for a sail,” she said. “RHSC and RHSC Sailability opened the club house and provided free taster sails, how to tie knots and other demonstrations on rigging boats and points of sail.

“Three experienced skippers in their dinghies from RHSC and the skipper of Luey, the RHSC Sailability dinghy took to the water.

“A further 14 volunteers helped make the successful day possible. The Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB) very kindly attended the event, acting as safety boat cover for ‘Luey’ giving everyone on board the reassurance that they were in safe professional hands. The PLIRB crew was made up of Andy, Steve, Isaac and John with Mark being the radio liaison with the club. On behalf of the RHSC Sailability team a very big thank you goes to the PLIRB team.”

RHSC Sailability - a charity helping people with disabilities get out on the water to enjoy the fun and freedom of sailing - are fund raising for a rescue boat, boat storage and more life jackets. To make a donation or to get involved with the charity email: carolinewylson@btinternet.com