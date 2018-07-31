All Saints to play intimate Brighton gig

Nineties girlband All Saints will play a small charity show at Komedia later this year.

They are one of 11 groups performing around the UK on Wednesday, September 26 to raise cash for music therapy charity Nordoff Robins.

Enter Shikari is also set to play a gig at Concorde 2, Brighton, in aid of the charity.

All Saints said: "We are thrilled to be doing this Get Loud show for Nordoff Robbins. This is such a worthy campaign, highlighting the power of music and raising awareness for a charity which uses it to change lives. We can't wait to Get Loud with our fans in Brighton!"

Enter Shikari said: "We're proud to be able to work with Nordoff Robbins’ on their Get Loud campaign. It’s been a while since we last played the Concorde 2 in Brighton, but to be able to return there in support of a charity that do amazing things with music to improve people’s lives seems like a great excuse.”

Katie Melua will play in London, with The Darkness playing a Bristol show and Lisa Stansfield playing Manchester.

Nordoff Robbins celebrates the connection and joy music can bring to those with life-limiting illnesses, physical disabilities or emotional challenges.

Working across the country it offers support through open access centres and alongside over 150 partner organisations, where they have welcomed the likes of Chic’s Nile Rogers,

Dame Shirley Bassey, Ellie Goulding, The Script, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Rudimental and many more over the years to experience their work first-hand.

Julie Whelan, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins said “Campaigns like Get Loud are hugely important in helping us raise awareness of our work and ensuring that we can reach all those who need our support. We know how powerful our music therapy can be – offering communication, connection and in some cases, a vital lifeline to many people. So we thank all of the wonderful artists taking part in Get Loud this year, because they are helping to spread the message of our work not only in the places where people need us most, but all over the UK.”

Tickets for the shows on Wednesday, September 26 are just £10 and go on sale via GetLoud.org.uk with all the proceeds going to raise awareness of the Nordoff Robbins.